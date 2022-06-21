ADVERTISEMENT

Elated Father Bringing Newborn Baby Home Amid Assam Floods Wins Hearts

The smile on their faces is everything.

As deadly floods have grappled Assam for weeks now, visuals of bridges falling apart and homes being destroyed as lakhs of people get displaced have made the rounds on social media. Amid all these videos, there is one that is quite different in nature, and has even brought a smile on many people's faces.

The video of a father from Silchar, Assam, shows him taking his newborn baby home through the floods in a simple plastic basket. Around him are other men who are playing with the baby while one other makes way for the father.

The fact that they are all smiling despite their difficulty has won hearts on Twitter. Check out the adorable video here:

