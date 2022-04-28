Old Image Showing Covered Slums Revived After Boris Johnson's India Visit
The image is from 2021 when PM Modi visited Ahmedabad to inaugurate the event, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
An image showing a slum area covered in white cloth while the dwellers peep from behind, is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the areas were covered in the backdrop of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent visit to India.
Johnson had visited Ahmedabad on 21 April 2022 as a part of his two day visit to India. The leader also met his Indian counterpart in Delhi where they affirmed their defence and strategic cooperation partnership.
However, we found out that although there are reports of slums being covered ahead of PM Johnson's visit, this image is from 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Ahmedabad to inaugrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in view of India celebrating 75 years of Independence.
CLAIM
The posts claim that the slums had been covered in order to hide it from the view of the British Prime Minister. The users also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi stating that this is the New India under his governance.
WHAT WE FOUND
We ran a reverse image search on the photo on Google, and came across a post by Ahmedabad Mirror with the same picture dated 12 March 2021.
The post mentions that the slums in Parikshit Nagar, Ahmedabad were covered ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
PM modi launched the event, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to commemorate 75 years of Independence. He flagging off a 'Dandi March' from the Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi and the slums reportedly, fall on the route.
Although several videos posted on social media showed how slums were covered ahead of Johnson's visit.
And this isn't the first time something like this has happened.
In 2020, a wall was built in front of a slum in Ahmedabad to block it from the view of then-US-President Donald Trump ahead of his visit to India.
According to The Print, when Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Ahmedabad in 2017, huge green cloths were used by the government to screen the slums from the roadways. The report also mentioned that the same happened during the Gujarat Global Summit 2017 too.
