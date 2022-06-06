Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: UK Board 10th,12th Results Declared, Check Detail

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the website for the candidates to check. The students who had appeared for the exams can finally check their scores as the board has published them on the website. Candidates can go through and download their results from the website. They can also check other latest updates on the official website of the Uttarakhand Board.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to download their results is ubse.uk.gov.in. It is to be noted that the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has published the results of both, Class 10 and Class 12 students.