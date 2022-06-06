Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: UK Board 10th,12th Results Declared, Check Detail
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the website for the candidates to check. The students who had appeared for the exams can finally check their scores as the board has published them on the website. Candidates can go through and download their results from the website. They can also check other latest updates on the official website of the Uttarakhand Board.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to download their results is ubse.uk.gov.in. It is to be noted that the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has published the results of both, Class 10 and Class 12 students.
Candidates can check all the other details on the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) website – ubse.uk.gov.in. As of now, everybody is requested to go through the UK Board 10th and12th Results 2022 that have been released.
UK Board 10th,12th Results 2022: Important Details
It is also important to remember that while checking the scores on the website, candidates must keep their credentials handy so that they can provide the correct information on the website to log in.
According to the latest updates, over two lakh students were waiting to check the Uttarakhand Board Classes 10 and 12 Result 2022.
Students can also check their scores by sending an SMS to the number – 56263. Candidates are requested to send their Roll Number on the mentioned mobile number to receive their results via texts.
UK Board 10th,12th Result 2022: How To Check
Follow these simple steps to check the UK Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 online:
Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) – ubse.uk.gov.in.
The UK Board 10th,12th Result 2022 link will be activated on the homepage, click on the link.
Enter the required login credentials such as Roll Number and other details.
The result will be displayed on the screen, check the details.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the same.
