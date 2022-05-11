Uttarakhand Board Results 2022: Results For 10th & 12th to be Out in June

Uttarakhand Board results 2022 for classes 10 and 12 are expected to be out in the second week of June. As per the reports, 12, 95,000 copies of classes 10th and 12th have been checked in 13 days and the results will be out soon.

The Uttarakhand boards were scheduled from 28 March to 19 April and the evaluation of exam papers started on 25 April and came to an end on 9 May 2022. The exams and the evaluation process were organized by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).

The candidates who appeared for the 10th and 12th Uttarakhand board exam can check and download their results from the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.