Uttarakhand Board Results 2022: Results For 10th & 12th to be Out in June
Follow the steps given here to check the Uttarakhand board result for classes 10 and 12.
Uttarakhand Board results 2022 for classes 10 and 12 are expected to be out in the second week of June. As per the reports, 12, 95,000 copies of classes 10th and 12th have been checked in 13 days and the results will be out soon.
The Uttarakhand boards were scheduled from 28 March to 19 April and the evaluation of exam papers started on 25 April and came to an end on 9 May 2022. The exams and the evaluation process were organized by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).
The candidates who appeared for the 10th and 12th Uttarakhand board exam can check and download their results from the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Board Results 2022: How to Check
Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board at ubse.uk.gov.in/
On the homepage, click on Uttarakhand Board 10th or 12th Result.
Enter your roll number or admit card number to log in.
Check all the details carefully.
Click on the submit button.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check all the details properly and download the result for future use.
