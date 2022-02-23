UPTET 2021 Answer Key: Final Answer Key Expected To Release Today
Here's how you can check and download UPTET 2021 answer key from the official website.
The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Answer Key is scheduled to release on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 on the official website – updeled.gov.in.
The provisional answer key of UPTET 2021 was released on 27 January 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till 1 February.
The final answer key of UPTET 2021 is expected to be released on 23 February 2022 and the result will most likely be announced on 25 February.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can get all details about the final answer key and results on the official website – updeled.gov.in.
UPTET 2021: Admit Cards Released
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has decided to release the final answer key before announcing the result on 25 February 2022.
UPBEB is releasing the UPTET 2021 final answer key based on the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key.
UPTET 2021 Answer Key: Steps to Download
Candidates who had appeared for UPTET 2021 can download the final answer key from the official website by following these basic steps:
Click on the official website of UPTET: updeled.gov.in.
After opening the website, fill in your details such as registration number and date of birth.
Login to your account by providing the correct details.
UPTET 2021 final answer key will be displayed on the respective dashboard of the candidates.
Students will also be able to check their responses on the dashboard.
Check the answer key and download it.
Take a printout of the final answer key.
Calculate your possible UPTET 2021 score.
UPTET 2021 Exam Date
The UPTET exam conducted on 28 November 2021 was cancelled as the question paper got leaked. UPTET 2021 was then re-scheduled to 23 January 2022.
Around 18 lakh candidates appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination.
The UPTET 2021 provisional answer key was announced on time so it is expected that the final answer key will also release on 23 February as per schedule.
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website for future reference by following the steps mentioned.
(Written with inputs from Times Of India and Times Now News.)
UPTET 2021: New Exam Date Released
