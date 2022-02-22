UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key Expected Tomorrow, Result to be Announced on 25 Feb

UPTET 2021 answer key was released on 27 January, and students who appeared for the exam were allowed to raise objections against the same till 1 February.

If the challenges made by candidates are found correct, then they are updated in the final answer key, which is scheduled to release on 23 February. Results of UPTET 2021 exam will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

For more updates about UPTET 2021, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPTET.