ADVERTISEMENT

UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key Expected Tomorrow, Result to be Announced on 25 Feb

UPTET 2021 exam was conducted on 23 January 2022.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Download UPTET 2021 final answer key from updeled.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

UPTET Result Date: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam result is expected to be declared on 25 February 2022. Final answer key for the same is expected to be released on Wednesday, 23 February.

Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to download the final answer key of UPTET and check their result on the official website: updeled.gov.in.

Also Read

CTET December 2021 Result Expected Soon: Check Steps To Download Result

CTET December 2021 Result Expected Soon: Check Steps To Download Result
UPTET 2021 exam was conducted on 23 January 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT

UPTET 2021: How to Check Result?

  • Visit the official website of UPTET: updeled.gov.in

  • Click on UPTET 2021 result link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your UPTET registered credentials and login

  • Your UPTET 2021 result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

Also Read

UPTET 2021 Answer Key To Release Today: How to Check, Raise Objections & More

UPTET 2021 Answer Key To Release Today: How to Check, Raise Objections & More

UPTET 2021 answer key was released on 27 January, and students who appeared for the exam were allowed to raise objections against the same till 1 February.

If the challenges made by candidates are found correct, then they are updated in the final answer key, which is scheduled to release on 23 February. Results of UPTET 2021 exam will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

For more updates about UPTET 2021, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPTET.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×