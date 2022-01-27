ADVERTISEMENT

UPTET 2021 Answer Key To Release Today: How to Check, Raise Objections & More

UPTET 2021 answer key will be declared on 27 January 2022.

ujjwala lakhanpal
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPTET 2021 Answer Key To Release Today. See how to check, raise objections and more</p></div>
i

The answer key for the UPTET 2021 exam will be released on Thursday, 27 January 2022, by the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of UPTET at updeled.gov.in and check their respective answer keys.

The UPTET 2021 exam was conducted on 23 January 2022.

While the preliminary answer key is set to release on Thursday, the last date to raise objections is 1 February 2022. Hence, candidates are advised to check their answer keys as soon as possible and raise objections if necessary.

The final answer key shall be declared on 23 February 2022 after a special committee reviews all objections by 21 February 2022.

Eventually, the final results will be declared on 25 February 2022.

Also Read

UPTET Admit Card 2021 Expected to be Released Soon: Here's How to Download

UPTET Admit Card 2021 Expected to be Released Soon: Here's How to Download
ADVERTISEMENT

UPTET Answer Key 2021: How to download

  • Visit the official website of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in

  • Navigate to the link that reads 'UPTET Answer Key 2021' on the home page.

  • Enter your official login credentials and any other details required to log in.

  • Your UPTET 2021 answer key shall be displayed on your screen.

  • Check it thoroughly, download it and take a print out for future purpose.

For more updates on the UPTET 2021 exam, please check this space regularly and the official website of UPTET.

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT