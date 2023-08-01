TS TET 2023 Notification Released on tstet.cgg.gov.in: Steps To Apply Here

ADVERTISEMENT
TS TET 2023 registration starts from 2 August. The last date to apply is 16 August.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
The TS TET 2023 notification has been released by the Department of School Education Government of Telangana on the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who wish to appear in the TS TET Exam 2023 this year can download and check the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test notification PDF on the aforementioned website by following the below steps.

The TS TET notification PDF has all the important details regarding the examination like TS TET syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and more.

The TS TET exam 2023 application process will commence from 2 August 2023, and the last date of submitting the online applications is 16 August.

The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test will be held on 15 September 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts including morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be conducted 9:30 am to 12 pm while as the evening shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

According to the TS TET 2023 schedule, the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test result 2023 will be declared by the concerned authorities on 27 September 2023.

Steps To Apply for TS TET 2023

  • Go to the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for TS TET Notification 2023.

  • A PDF file will show up on the screen containing all the relevant details.

  • Now register yourself and note down the details.

  • Go to the login page and enter the personal login details.

  • An application form will open.

  • Enter all the required details.

  • Upload the documents, if any.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Submit the application form.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Topics:  TS TET 

