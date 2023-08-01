TS TET 2023 Notification Released on tstet.cgg.gov.in: Steps To Apply Here

The TS TET 2023 notification has been released by the Department of School Education Government of Telangana on the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who wish to appear in the TS TET Exam 2023 this year can download and check the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test notification PDF on the aforementioned website by following the below steps.

The TS TET notification PDF has all the important details regarding the examination like TS TET syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and more.

The TS TET exam 2023 application process will commence from 2 August 2023, and the last date of submitting the online applications is 16 August.