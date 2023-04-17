TS SSC Result 2023 to be Out Soon; How to Check Manabadi Telangana 10th Result
The exact date and time for the TS SSC Result 2023 has not been announced officially.
TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana conducts the TS SSC, the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) exams and the same got over 13 April 2023. The board can announce the SSC Class 10th result 2023 anytime soon. The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be available on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in after the result is declared. According to the academic date sheet, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from 3 to 13 April 3 2023 in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
As per the reports, TS SSC Result 2023 is likely to be announced in the month of May 2023. However, students should wait for an official confirmation from the board.
How to Check Telangana TS SSC Result 2023?
Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Telangana SSC Public Examinations April 2023 Result’.
You will have to enter your credentials and submit your details to login.
Your Telangana TS SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
You can download and take a printout for future reference.
Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for verification of their marks through their respective schools. A student can apply for the supplementary examination if he wishes to re-appear for the exam. Students who fail in one or more subjects can apply for supplementary exams, the final opportunity to pass the class 10 exams.
