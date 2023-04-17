TS SSC Result 2023 to be Out Soon; How to Check Manabadi Telangana 10th Result

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana conducts the TS SSC, the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) exams and the same got over 13 April 2023. The board can announce the SSC Class 10th result 2023 anytime soon. The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be available on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in after the result is declared. According to the academic date sheet, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from 3 to 13 April 3 2023 in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

As per the reports, TS SSC Result 2023 is likely to be announced in the month of May 2023. However, students should wait for an official confirmation from the board.