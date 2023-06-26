TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Check 1st and 2nd Year Results on Manabadi

TS Inter Supplementary 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary 1st and 2nd Year Examination results anytime soon on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi.
As per different media reports, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Supplementary Result 2023 may be declared in the month of July. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.
This year, the TS Intermediate Supplementary Examination was held by the TS Board from 12 to 20 June 2023.
Websites To Check the TS Inter Supplementary 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023
Once declared, the TS Intermediate Supplementary results can be checked from the following websites.
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Results.cgg.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
How To Download and Check the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023?
The TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
Go to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for 'TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023.'
A new page will open on the screen.
Choose the exam year and the exam stream (general or vocational).
A login page will appear.
Enter the login details like hall ticket number and hit the submit option.
Your TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
The TS Inter Results 2023 were declared on 9 May 2023, and the overall pass percentage was 61.68 percent for first year students and 63.49 percent for second year students.
