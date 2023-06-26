TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Check 1st and 2nd Year Results on Manabadi

TS Inter Supplementary 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary 1st and 2nd Year Examination results anytime soon on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi.

As per different media reports, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Supplementary Result 2023 may be declared in the month of July. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

This year, the TS Intermediate Supplementary Examination was held by the TS Board from 12 to 20 June 2023.