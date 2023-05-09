TS Inter Result 2023 Manabadi: 1st, 2nd Year Result Out At tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2023 declared: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter results for IPE 1st, 2nd year students. The board had previously informed that the Intermediate results will be out today, 9 May 2023 at 11 AM. Thus students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year IPE exam can check the result the official websites like tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.
Candidates will have to enter their roll numbers or hall ticket number to get access to the result. Check the steps below to download the result.
How to Download TS Inter Result 2023 Manabadi?
Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the IPE 1st or 2nd year result link
Enter your credentials to login.
The TS Inter IPE result 2023 will appear on the screen.
You can check and download the result on the device
You can also take a printout for future use.
Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. The first year final exams were held from 15 March to 3 April while the 2nd year exams were conducted from 16 March to 4 April. These exams were held in single shifts.
