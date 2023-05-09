TS Inter Result 2023 Manabadi: 1st, 2nd Year Result Out At tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2023 declared: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter results for IPE 1st, 2nd year students. The board had previously informed that the Intermediate results will be out today, 9 May 2023 at 11 AM. Thus students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year IPE exam can check the result the official websites like tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll numbers or hall ticket number to get access to the result. Check the steps below to download the result.