UGC NET Phase IV 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Exam Date & Other Details
Candidates can check and download the UGC NET Phase 4 admit card from ugcnet.nta.nic.in
National Testing Agency or NTA is all set to release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase IV anytime now. Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV examination can download the admit card from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The Phase IV examination is scheduled to be conducted on 11 and 12 March 2023. The exam will be conducted for four subjects- Sociology, Computer Science and Applications on 11 March while Law, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) on March 12.
Candidates will be able to download the admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle with the help of their Application No. and Date of Birth. Below are the steps you need to follow.
How to Download UGC NET Admit Card for Phase IV 2022?
Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link.
Enter the login details like application number and date of birth to login.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
You can check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
