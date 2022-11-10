Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Out: Check Website; Know Exam Details Here

The date sheet for the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 has been officially declared by the Directorate of Tamil Nadu. All the candidates are requested to check and download the board exam schedule from the official website. The website that students should visit to download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSC timetable is dte.tn.gov.in. It contains all the latest updates from the Directorate of Tamil Nadu for interested students so one must take a look at the details.

