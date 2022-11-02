JNU PhD 2022 Registration Begins: Eligibility, Exam Date, and Last Date To Apply
JNU PhD 2022: Registration process for JNUEE begins, check out exam date, last date to apply and other details.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD examination schedule has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on jnuexams.nta.ac.in for the academic session 2022- 23. All the candidates who want to apply for the JNUEE 2022 must visit the official website of the university to get a detailed information on eligibility, syllabus, admission process, intake capacity, fee payment, and more.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) is conducted every year by the university officials for candidates who want to pursue their PhD degree. The registration process for JNUEE 2022 has started and candidates can get the JNU PhD application forms online from the examination portal.
Let us read about exam date, last date to apply, and other details below.
JNU PhD 2022: Important Details About JNUEE
According to the official notification released by NTA, following are the important details about JNUEE 2022 that candidates must remember.
JNUEE Application Process Started: Monday, 31 October 2022
Last Date To Apply for JNUEE: Sunday, 20 November, 11:50 pm
Online Correction of Application Forms: 22 to 24 November 2022, 11:50 pm
Admit Card Download: Not disclosed yet
Date of JNUEE Exam 2022: 7 to 10 December 2022
Mode of Examination: CBT (Computer-Based Test)
Duration of Exam: 3 hours
Sessions and Timing: First Session (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and Second Session (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
Pattern of Examination: MCQ (multiple choice questions)
To know more details, please follow the link [jnuexams.nta.ac.in/downloads/PublicNotice_JNUEE_2022.pdf].
JNUEE 2022: Steps To Apply for Registration
Visit the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Go to the homepage and search for the registration link.
Register yourself if not already registered and note down the credentials.
Search the direct link for JNUEE 2022 on the homepage.
Click on the link and a login page will be displayed.
Enter the login details and submit.
JNUEE application form 2022 will show up on the screen.
Fill all the details mentioned in the form.
Upload scanned documents and photographs.
Pay application fee and hit the submit option.
Your JNUEE application submission process is complete now.
Download, save, and print the application form for future reference.
To know details like examination scoring, medium of exam, application fee, examination centers, documents to be uploaded, and more. Follow the below link.
jnuexams.nta.ac.in/downloads/FINAL_JNU_IB.pdf
