BSEH 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022 Date Sheet Out on bseh.org.in: How To Check

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially declared the BSEH compartment exam date 2022. The compartment or supplementary examination is for those candidates who could not qualify the BSEH examination 2022. As per the notification released on the official website (bseh.org.in), the BSEH supplementary examination 2022 for class 10th & 12th is a one-day exam and will be conducted through an offline mode in morning and evening shifts. Read this article to check the entire schedule of the exam.