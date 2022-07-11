BSEH 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022 Date Sheet Out on bseh.org.in: How To Check
The BSEH compartment examination 2022 for 10, 12 is a one-day exam and will be held in morning & evening shifts.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially declared the BSEH compartment exam date 2022. The compartment or supplementary examination is for those candidates who could not qualify the BSEH examination 2022. As per the notification released on the official website (bseh.org.in), the BSEH supplementary examination 2022 for class 10th & 12th is a one-day exam and will be conducted through an offline mode in morning and evening shifts. Read this article to check the entire schedule of the exam.
Candidates will be allowed to appear in the BSEH 10, 12 compartment examination 2022 only by production of BSEH exam admit cards and valid scanned photographs.
BSEH Compartment Exam 2022 for 10, 12 Classes: Date and Schedule
According to the official notification, the compartment examination 2022 for secondary & senior secondary class students will be conducted on Thursday, 28 July 2022. The 10th class supplementary exam 2022 will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm while as the 12th class supplementary exam 2022 will be conducted in the evening shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Students who wish to apply for the class 10, 12 compartment exam 2022 but missed the date can now apply for the exam till Thursday, 14 July 2022 against a late fee paymet of Rs 1000.
HBSE 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022 Date sheet: How To Check
Candidates who have applied in the 10, 12 Supplementary examination 2022 should follow the below steps to check the date sheet:
Go to the official website (bseh.org.in).
On the homepage, visit the 'News Section' and search the link 'Date Sheet (Theory Papers) Secondary & Sr.Secondary (Academic / Open School) (Compartment / Additional/ improvement in one Subject) One Day Exam July 2022' (direct link).
Click on the link and a PDF file will open on your screen.
Check the PDF file carefully to know all the details about the HBSE compartment examination 2022.
Download and save the date sheet. You should also take a printout for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.