Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2023: When Will RBSE 10th Result Come?

RBSE 10th Result 2023 date and time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce RBSE 10th Result 2023 today, on June 2 at 1 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt.Zahida Khan are expected to announce the results via a press conference at Jaipur.

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from 16 March to 11 April 2023. This year around 10 lakh 66 thousand and 300 candidates registered for the secondary and vocational examination.