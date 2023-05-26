RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board May Declare the Class 10 Results Today

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Today: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE 10th result 2023 anytime soon now.

Although the exact result date and time of Rajasthan Board Class 10th result has not been announced by the board officials yet, it is likely that the result will be declared today at 4 pm onwards.

Once the results are declared, candidates who took part in the RBSE 10th Exams 2023 can check the scorecard, topper list, marksheet, and other details from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.