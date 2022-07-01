PSEB Expected To Declare 10th Class Result 2022 on 1 July, Check Details
PSEB is all set to declare the 10th class result. The PSEB 10th result will be likely out on 1 July or 4 July.
As per some reports, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the PSEB 10th class result 2022 today on 1 July 2022. The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in). Candidates can also get their Punjab Board PSEB 10th class result 2022 from results.nic.in. If speculations are correct, PSEB has confirmed that the PSEB 10th class result 2022 will be officially announced today on Friday, 01 July 2022 or Monday, 04 July 2022.
The PSEB 10th class exam 2022 was conducted from 29 April 2022 and concluded on 19 May 2022. Approximately 4 lakh candidates participated in the PSEB 10th exam 2022. To be successful in the PSEB 10th exam 2022, candidates need to secure at least a minimum of 33 % marks in each subject. Candidates who will secure less than 33% marks in some subjects will have to go through a compartment examination.
How To Check PSEB 10th Class Result Online: A Step-To-Step Guide
Candidates who are waiting for the PSEB 10th class result 2022 to be declared should keep on visiting the official website, pseb.ac.in, for latest updates. Once the PSEB 10th class result 2022 is officially announced, candidates can follow the below steps to check their result.
Go to the official website, pseb.ac.in or results.nic.in.
On the homepage look for the 'PSEB 10th Result 2022' link.
Click on the 'PSEB 10th Result 2022' link (direct link) and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Submit your login credentials (roll number, date of birth).
Enter the captcha for verification.
Hit the 'Login' option.
Your PSEB 10th class result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and then download and save.
You should also take a printout of your PSEB 10th class result 2022 for future reference.
PSEB 10th class students should note down that the 10th class result 2022 will be available only through online mode. There is no other way to get the PSEB 10th class result. The PSEB 10th class result might be declared on 1 July 2022 or 4 July 2022.
