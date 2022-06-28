Punjab 12th Results 2022: PSEB Postpones Result Declaration Date, Details Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has deferred the Class 12 result date. Initially it was decided that the PSEB Class 12 result will be declared on 27 June 2022.

Now, the board has deferred the result date indefinitely. After the result declaration, the results will be available at the official website of the board, pseb.ac.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to access the PSEB 12th board results. The board exams were conducted in two terms this year. The PSEB first term result has already been declared and the Punjab board 2nd term result 2022 will be announced considering both the term exams.