Punjab 12th Results 2022: PSEB Postpones Result Declaration Date, Details Here
PSEB postponed the result declaration date for class 12 results due to technical issues.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has deferred the Class 12 result date. Initially it was decided that the PSEB Class 12 result will be declared on 27 June 2022.
Now, the board has deferred the result date indefinitely. After the result declaration, the results will be available at the official website of the board, pseb.ac.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to access the PSEB 12th board results. The board exams were conducted in two terms this year. The PSEB first term result has already been declared and the Punjab board 2nd term result 2022 will be announced considering both the term exams.
Over three lakh students had appeared for the PSEB Class 12th exam 2022. PSEB Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted in May 2022 while the term 1 exams were conducted in December 2021.
After the PSEB 12th results 2022 are out, students will have to check the marksheets with admit cards to rule out any errors.
How to Check PSEB Class 12 Results 2022?
Visit the official website of the board at pseb.ac.in.
Click on the link for the 12th Punjab board results.
Enter the required details to log in.
Your PSEB 12th results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Take a printout for future reference.
