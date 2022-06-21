HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 To Be Out Soon, Check Details
HPBOSE declared the Class 12 result on 18 June 2022. Now is the time for HPBOSE class 10 result, know details.
After declaring Class 12 results on 18 June 2022, the HPBOSE (Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education) is expected to announce Class 10 results soon, probably by the end of this week. The HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022, once declared, will be available on the official website of HPBOSE (hpbose.org). Students can download their results online by submitting their login details.
Class 10 Students should note that the official notification reagrding the HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 is yet to be released and might be available soon on the official website of HPBOSE.
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Expected Date
Although HPBOSE has given no official confirmation regarding the 10th results, it is likely that the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared soon.
According to some local media sources, it is being said that the HPBOSE 10th result is expected to be out on 24 June 2022. However, this is just a tentative date and an actual date is yet to be announced. Students should keep on checking the HPBOSE official website intermittently for the exact date and notification of HPBOSE 10th result 2022.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download
Once the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared, students should follow these steps to download their results:
Go to the official website of HPBOSE (hpbose.org).
On the homepage, search the link for 'Himachal Board Class 10 result 2022’.
Click on the link 'Himachal Board Class 10 result 2022’. You will be asked to enter your roll number, date of birth, and so on.
Enter all the details correctly without any error and hit the 'Submit' button.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save your HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022.
You should also take a printout of your HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 for future references.
Students should keep their admit cards ready before checking their HPBOSE 10th results. Without the correct information like roll number, date of birth, the result can't be downloaded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.