Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared Today: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHS) today on 28 August 2023 declared the SSC class 10th and HSC class 12th supplementary results 2023 on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC exams 2023 in the month of July can download and check the results by following the below-mentioned steps.

The overall pass percentage of Maharashtra SSC result 2023 is 29.86 percent while for the Maharashtra HSC 2023, the pass percentage is 32.13 percent.

Now that the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results 2023 have been announced, students can apply for self-compulsory verification and re-evaluation of marks from 29 August to 7 September 2023.