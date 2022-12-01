NEET SS Counselling Result 2022 Expected To Be Out Today - Important Details
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Allotment Result for Round 1 is expected to be declared today. Check important details.
NEET SS Counselling Seat Allotment Round 1 Result 2022: The MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) is expected to release the seat allotment result for round 1 NEET Super Specialty (SS ) counselling 2022 today, 1 December 2022 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
Candidates must remember that only those students will be selected for the seat allotment who have successfully completed the registration and choice filling process.
Candidates who will not be allotted seats in the round 1 counselling should apply for the second round of counselling. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on NEET SS Counselling 2022 Result.
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Result Date
The concerned officials have not announced the official date and time of NEET SS Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 for round 1 yet. However, as per an official schedule released by MCC, it is likely that the result will be out today, 1 December 2022.
After the NEET SS Counselling Round 1 Result is declared today, the concerned authorities will start the document verification process from 2 December to 7 December 2022. Candidates must keep visiting the official website to stay updated with the latest details on NEET SS Counselling Seat Allotment Result.
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important Details
The registration process for NEET SS Counselling Round 1 started on 22 November and ended on 28 November 2022. The choice filling facility was concluded on 28 November 2022.
