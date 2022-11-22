NEET SS Counselling 2022 Registration Starts Today: Check mcc.nic.in; Know Dates
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Registration: The application process will be formally conducted from 22 to 28 November.
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will officially begin the registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2022. The NEET SS Counselling Rounds 1 and 2 dates have already been released by the MCC recently on the website. The NEET SS Counselling 2022 registration is scheduled to begin today, Tuesday, 22 November. To complete the registration process, one has to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in. For interested candidates, the entire counselling schedule is uploaded on the website.
The NEET SS Counselling 2022 registration will officially end on 28 November for all candidates. The application form link will be activated on the website - mcc.nic.in so that interested candidates can register easily. Before applying for the NEET SS Counselling, candidates must go through the schedule and note down the important dates for future reference.
The complete schedule is available on mcc.nic.in so that anybody can download it. One must know the dates if one wants to take part in the counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Schedule Details
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the NEET SS seat allotment result 2022 will be formally released by the MCC on 1 December, after the registration window closes.
Shortlisted candidates have to begin the admission process on 2 December, after going through the allotment list carefully. They can download the NEET SS seat allotment result from the website.
It is important for interested candidates to complete the NEET SS Counselling 2022 registration soon on the website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates will not be allowed to register after missing the deadline, which is 28 November.
Everyone should note that the registration process will formally start on Tuesday, 22 November and the window will be activated soon.
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Registration: How to Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the NEET SS Counselling 2022 registration online:
Go to the website - mcc.nic.in.
Click on the NEET SS 2022 application form link on the homepage.
Register yourself and open the application form page.
Fill out the details on the form carefully and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Tap on submit after going through the entered details.
Pay the NEET SS application fee online.
Now, download the application form from the website and take a printout, if required, for your reference.
