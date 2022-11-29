NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Result Likely Today: Check Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is expected to declare the NEET PG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy result today, on Tuesday, 29 November. Once the stray vacancy result is released, it will be available for download on the official website. The website that one must visit to check the NEET PG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy result is mcc.nic.in. It is the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee that contains all the latest updates. One must go through the details online.

