MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Released For 277 Vacancies; Details Below

The application window for MPPSC Recruitment 2023 will open on 22 September while the exam date is 17 December 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC has released MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 notification. Interested and eligible candidates can download notification and details on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The candidates can register for the recruitment process from 22 September 2023. The registration window will close on 21 October 2023. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 277 posts in the organization. Check below the eligibility criteria, selection process and other vacancy details.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: 22 September 2023

  • Closing date of application: 21 October 2023

  • Downloading of admit card: 8 December 2023

  • Exam date: 17 December 2023

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • State Administrative Service Deputy District President: 27 posts

  • Deputy Superintendent of Police: 22 posts

  • Additional Assistant Development Commissioner: 17 posts

  • Development Block Officer: 16 posts

  • Deputy Tehsildar: 3 posts

  • Excise Sub Inspector: 3 posts

  • Chief Municipal Officer: 17 posts

  • Cooperative Inspector: 122 posts

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates willing to register for MPPSC recruitment drive 2023 must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any recognised University or equivalent qualification.

  • Candidates must possess professional and technical qualifications recognized by the State Government as equivalent to a professional or technical degree.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process for MPPSC Recruitment drive includes prelims examination followed by main examination. Candidates who will qualify the main examination can appear for the interview round.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fees or MPPSC Recruitment registration is ₹500/- for all other categories and ₹250/- for SC, ST, EWS, PwD category candidates. The candidates will have t pay the fees through online mode only. Candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.

Topics:  MPPSC Results 

