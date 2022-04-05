JEE Main 2022: April Session Registrations to Close Today, Details Here

As per the official schedule, National Testing agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE Main 2022 today, 5 April 2022. The candidates willing to appear for the exam can register themselves till 9:50 PM on 5 April 2022.

The application process was supposed to end on 31 March 2022 but the agency decided to extend the last date due to request from applicants. Applicants who are yet to finish the registration process can log on to the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.