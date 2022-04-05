JEE Main 2022: April Session Registrations to Close Today, Details Here
Follow the steps to register and keep an eye on the admit card release date.
As per the official schedule, National Testing agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE Main 2022 today, 5 April 2022. The candidates willing to appear for the exam can register themselves till 9:50 PM on 5 April 2022.
The application process was supposed to end on 31 March 2022 but the agency decided to extend the last date due to request from applicants. Applicants who are yet to finish the registration process can log on to the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022:Admit Card Release
The JEE Mains exams are expected to be held on 21 April, 24 April, 25 April, 29 April, 1st and 2nd May 2022. As per the information by the NTA, admit cards are supposed to be released by second week of April or mid April.
The tentative date for the admit card release is 15 April, though no official notification has been released.
JEE Main 2022: How to Register
Visit the official website for completing the application process at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Register for JEE Main 2022'.
You will have to fill in the basic details to register yourself.
You will be provided with the login credentials that can be used to log on to the exam portal.
Fill in the personal, academic and contact details in the application form.
You will have to upload the required documents, category certificate and photograph.
Pay the application fee and verify all the details before submitting the form.
You can download a copy of the confirmation slip.
Candidates can visit the official website and wait for the official notification for more updates.
