NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Releases Revised Exam Date, Here Are the Details

If reports are to be believed, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the examination date for National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Exam (NCHM-JEE). The exam has been scheduled for 18 June 2022 and it will be conducted in computer-based mode.

The NTA informed earlier that the exams were scheduled to be conducted on 28 May 2022 but considering the representations of students, the date was shifted to 18 June. The applications for NCHM-JEE will be open till 3 May 2022.