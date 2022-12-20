JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 Form Submission Date Extended; Know Important Details

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has officially extended the last date for submission of Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 board exam forms. It is important to note that the last date to submit the JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 form is 27 December. Students interested in appearing for the upcoming board exams can apply via the official website - jkbose.nic.in. They must note down the revised last date to submit the board exam forms online.

The JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 form for Classes 10, 11, and 12 can only be filled out online. The website that the candidates should access to know all the latest updates is jkbose.nic.in. It is important to stay updated with the latest details. Students have more time to fill out the application form properly and appear for the board exams.