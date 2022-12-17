NID DAT 2023 Registration Date Extended; Know Important Application Details Here

The National Institute of Design has formally extended the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registration last date for candidates. Interested candidates can apply for the NID DAT 2023 till 22 December 2022, according to the latest official details. Registration for the NID DAT 2023 entrance exam is taking place through the official website - admissions.nid.edu. One must complete the registration process within the last date if one wants to appear for the upcoming entrance exam on the scheduled date.

Everyone should remember that the NID DAT 2023 registration will take place till 22 December. Interested candidates must complete the registration process by the last date to avoid problems later on. All the important details are available on the website - admissions.nid.edu. One must go through the updates before filling out the registration form on the aforementioned website.