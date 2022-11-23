Haryana Board Exams 2023: Last Date to Register Extended; Know Revised Date Here
Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The last date to register for the exams is 28 November 2022.
The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has officially extended the last date to register for Haryana Board Exams 2023 for Class 10th, 12th students. The students who want to apply for the Haryana Board Exams 2023, have time till 28 November, to complete the application process. It is important to note that the last date to apply has been revised by the board. Interested candidates can apply for the Haryana Board 10,12th Exams 2023 on the official website - bseh.org.in.
It is important for the students to complete the Haryana Board Exams 2023 registration soon on the website - bseh.org.in. They must register themselves on time if they want to appear for the upcoming exam. Candidates can also check the latest updates from the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH on the aforementioned website before applying.
All the candidates must stay updated with the latest information from the board regarding the Haryana Board 10,12th Exams 2023. They should also take note of the exam dates if they do not want to face any problems during the board examination.
Haryana Board Exams 2023: Important Details
According to the details mentioned on the official notice published by the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH, the last date to apply for the Haryana Board Exams 2023 has been extended for private and government-affiliated schools.
The Haryana Board 10,12th Exams 2023 is scheduled to take place in March 2023. The exact exam dates have not been announced yet so candidates who are registering should stay alert.
They must finish the registration process on or before 28 November. Then, the students should check the website to know the exam dates and start preparing accordingly.
The exam schedule will be declared on the official website for everyone to check and download.
Haryana Board Exams 2023 Registration: Steps To Follow
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to complete the Haryana Board Exams 2023 registration:
Visit the official website - bseh.org.in.
Click on the link that states Haryana Board Exams 2023 registration on the homepage.
Enter your school code, name, date of birth, and other important details to create your login credentials.
Fill out the Haryana Board application form carefully and upload the required documents.
Pay the exam fee online and tap on submit.
Your registration process is complete.
You must download a copy of the application form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.