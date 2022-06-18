JEE Mains Admit Card 2022 Expected to be Released Today By NTA: How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card/hall ticket of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 soon. However, the exact date of release of admit card is yet to be announced by NTA. As per a report by Careers360, the agency can issue the admit cards online on Saturday, 18 June 2022. The report further adds that the admit card of JEE Mains exam is supposed to release at least a week before the exams.