JEE Mains Admit Card 2022 Expected to be Released Today By NTA: How to Download
JEE Mains Admit Card 2022 will be issued online on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card/hall ticket of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 soon. However, the exact date of release of admit card is yet to be announced by NTA. As per a report by Careers360, the agency can issue the admit cards online on Saturday, 18 June 2022. The report further adds that the admit card of JEE Mains exam is supposed to release at least a week before the exams.
Exam Date: JEE Mains 2022 session 1 exams are scheduled to be held from 23 to 29 June 2022.
Here are the steps you can follow to download JEE Mains 2022 admit card.
JEE Mains Admit Card 2022: How to Download Session 1 Hall Ticket?
Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Admit Card link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your JEE Mains application number, date of birth and security pin
Click on Submit
Your JEE Mains Session 1 Admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future use
Earlier this week, NTA also released JEE Mains session 1 'Examination City Intimation slip' on official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can download and check their exam centre and other information by signing in using their application number and password.
