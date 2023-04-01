JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Out: Direct Link To Download
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Link Released: Check details inside.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation slip link on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 will be able to download and check the exam city intimation slip by following the below mentioned steps.
Now that the JEE Main Session 2 Exam City link is out, NTA is anticipated to release the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 in the first week of April. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.
This year, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted by NTA on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. Besides, 13 and 15 April are kept as reserved dates.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on JEE Main Exam 2023 Session II.
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Link: Steps To Download
Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation link.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your exam city will be show up.
Check the details mentioned on the exam city slip carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
NTA released two JEE Main Exam 2023 session 2 city intimation links. Please find them below.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.