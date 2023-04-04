ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Details Here

Candidates registered for the JEE Mains session 2 exam 2023 can download the admit card at jeemin.nta.nic.in

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main session 2 admit card 2023 has been released today. The candidates who had registered for the JEE Mains session 2 exam were waiting for their admit cards. The exam is to be conducted on 6 April 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for make the IIT JEE Main exam phase-wise. The links for all the phases will be available online on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the exam on 6 April will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination 2023 Session 2 will be conducted on these dates in April- 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 at various locations in India and in 24 cities outside India. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.

Also Read

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card to be Out Soon; Expected Date, Time & Steps to Download

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card to be Out Soon; Expected Date, Time & Steps to Download
ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Mains session 2 admit cards will have all the details of the candidate like names, application numbers, photographs, dates of birth, signatures, dates of exam and exam center details.

In case of any discrepancies in details, candidates will have to contact the NTA authorities to get the details corrected.

How to Download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link

  • You will have to enter your credentials like JEE Mains application numbers and dates of birth to login

  • Then you can submit and download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card

  • You can also save, download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Also Read

Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today by LNMU; How To Download

Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today by LNMU; How To Download

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×