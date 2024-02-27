ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Rescheduled For 21 March Due To 'Unforeseen Reason'

ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: CISCE rescheduled the ISC or Class 12 Chemistry examination. Earlier the exam was scheduled to take place yesterday, 26 February. However, the board announced that the exam will now be conducted on 21 March. ICSE Class 10th students appeared for the ICSE History and Civics exams yesterday and the ISC Class 12th students were sent back home from the exam venue.
Barely two hours before the start of the ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) exam, scheduled for 26 February, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced the postponement of the exam “due to unforeseen circumstances”. The Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, 21 March at 2 PM.
The deputy secretary of the council, Sangeeta Bhatia sent a notification to all the principals: “The ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, 21March 2024, 2 РМ. You are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned. We thank you for your support in the matter.”
When the news portal contacted her, Bhatia said, “A fresh set of question papers of the said exam will be sent to convenors. The exam has been rescheduled for 21 March. Besides this, I just cannot say anything to the press.”
The incident and the fact that a new set of question papers is being prepared indicates that the sanctity of the said question paper must have been compromised somewhere. The council did not admit that the question paper was leaked.
ISC school principals in Lucknow mentioned that the council did not mention or point out any reason for the cancellation of the paper two hours before the exam. There is speculation that the question paper must have been leaked somewhere.
The cancellation of the exam resulted in a huge inconvenience to thousands of students and their parents as they were informed about the cancellation of the exam just two hours before the examination began.
