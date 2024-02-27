ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Rescheduled For 21 March Due To 'Unforeseen Reason'

The deputy secretary of the council, Sangeeta Bhatia sent a notification to all the principals: “The ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, 21March 2024, 2 РМ. You are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned. We thank you for your support in the matter.”

When the news portal contacted her, Bhatia said, “A fresh set of question papers of the said exam will be sent to convenors. The exam has been rescheduled for 21 March. Besides this, I just cannot say anything to the press.”

The incident and the fact that a new set of question papers is being prepared indicates that the sanctity of the said question paper must have been compromised somewhere. The council did not admit that the question paper was leaked.

ISC school principals in Lucknow mentioned that the council did not mention or point out any reason for the cancellation of the paper two hours before the exam. There is speculation that the question paper must have been leaked somewhere.

The cancellation of the exam resulted in a huge inconvenience to thousands of students and their parents as they were informed about the cancellation of the exam just two hours before the examination began.