ICSE, ISC Board Datesheet Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 Datesheet Released: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released ICSE, ISC board exam datasheet today on 8 December 2023 at cisce.org. Candidates who are going to appear in the 10th and 12th class examination can download and check the datesheet to know the exam dates for all subjects. According to the timetable, the ICSE 10th class exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode from 21 February to 28 March 2024. Also, the ISC 12th exam will be held from 12 February to 3 April 2024.

The ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th datesheet 2024 has mentioned all the important instructions regarding the examination. Students will be given extra 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully before the exam starts. Students must be seated in the examination hall 5 minutes before the allotted exam time, and this also includes the extra 15 minutes for reading the paper.