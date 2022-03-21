HBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet 2022: Exam Dates Revised, Check Website

The Haryana Board Class 10 Examination is set to begin on 31 March 2022 as per the latest revised schedule on the official website.

Candidates can download the revised HBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2022 timetable from the official website for their reference.

The latest exam dates are mentioned on the date sheet. The official website from which the students can download the revised date sheet is bseh.org.in.