Haryana Board BSEH Class-10 Exams Result Declared, How to Check
Students check their result on Haryana board's official website: bseh.org.in.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) on Friday, 11 June, declared the result of Class 10 students. The result was announced in a press conference by state Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar.
Students who enrolled for BSEH Class 10 exams can check their result on board's website: bseh.org.in.
All students who were enrolled for the Haryana Board Class 10 exams were declared pass.
BSEH Class 10 State Board Exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of April and May 2021. However, the exams were cancelled this year by the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Therefore, the result of Class 10 students have been evaluated on the basis of their performance in internal assessments/ assignments.
How to Check Haryana BSEH Class 10 Result
- Visit the official website of BSEH: bseh.org.in
- Click on the link 'Secondary examination Result 2021'
- Login using your registered credentials
- You result will appear on you screen
- Download and save it for future reference
Around 3.1 lakh students were registered to appear for Class 10 board exams 2021 under BSEH.
