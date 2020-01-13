HBSE 2020 Date Sheet Released on the Official Website @bseh.org.in

According to the datasheet released by the Haryana Board, the Class 10 board exams will start from 4 March 2020. At the same time, the board exams for class 12 will commence from 3 March 2020. Students will be given 3 hours to solve the paper. There will be a single session in which the exams will be held which is from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The 10th board exams will end on 27 March 2020, whereas, the final examinations of class 12 will be on 31 March 2020.