HBSE 2020 Date Sheet Released on the Official Website @bseh.org.in
The Haryana School Education Board has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board examinations. Students can download the date sheet of the Haryana Board Exam by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in. The date sheet will help the students prepare for the subjects according to the exam date. Students who have still not downloaded it can check out these easy steps listed below to download the Harayana Board exam date sheet.
According to the datasheet released by the Haryana Board, the Class 10 board exams will start from 4 March 2020. At the same time, the board exams for class 12 will commence from 3 March 2020. Students will be given 3 hours to solve the paper. There will be a single session in which the exams will be held which is from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The 10th board exams will end on 27 March 2020, whereas, the final examinations of class 12 will be on 31 March 2020.
How to Download HBSE 2020 class 10 and class 12 Date Sheet?
- First of all, the user has to visit the official website at bseh.org.in.
- A link to download the date sheet on the home page is available, click on it.
- Click on this link and enter the required roll number and password.
- The date sheet will open on your screen
- Students can then download and take a print out for future reference.
On Holi 2020, class 12 students have to appear for two examinations of Economics and Physics. As the exam timings are from 12:30 pm onwards, students have to enter the examination centre before 12.30 pm so that the answer book can be distributed to the students 10 minutes prior to the starting the exam.