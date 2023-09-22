GATE 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Till 13 October; Latest Details

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 registration deadline has been extended for interested candidates. Eligible students who have not applied for the GATE 2024 exam yet can complete the process during the extended period. However, it is important to note that the candidates have to pay a late fee while submitting the form. The GATE 2024 registration is taking place on the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in and you should fill out the form soon. Go through the announcements online.
As per the latest official announcements, the GATE 2024 registration last date is extended to 13 October. The registration window will be activated on the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in till the extended date. The application forms will be accepted only after the students submit the late fee. You must check the details on the notification carefully to know about the exam.
Candidates who have finished the registration process should take a look at the GATE 2024 exam date. It is important to appear for the aptitude test on the scheduled dates otherwise you will not be selected.
GATE 2024 Registration: Important Dates
The GATE 2024 registration without a late fee can be done till 29 September. As per the latest details, candidates can submit the form from 30 September to 13 October, after submitting the late fee along with the registration fee.
The GATE 2024 exam date is available on the website. Registered candidates have to appear for the exam on 3 February, 4 February, 10 February, and 11 February 2024. Any changes in the exam date will be informed earlier by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.
You must keep updating the official website to know all the latest details from the exam-conducting body.
The score obtained in the GATE exam will remain valid for three years from the date of declaration of the results. Candidates should keep this information in mind and then appear for the exam.
GATE 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the GATE 2024 registration online during the extended period:
Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
Find the registration link and create your application login details.
Open the GATE 2024 registration form after providing the registration ID.
Enter the personal details and upload the required documents.
Pay the registration fee and the late fee online.
Tap on submit once you are done completing the steps.
Download the GATE application form for your reference.