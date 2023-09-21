CBSE CTET Result 2023 Date: Check ctet.nic.in for Details; How To Download Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result 2023 soon for interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates should note that the CBSE CTET result 2023 will be announced on the official website – ctet.nic.in. They will be informed about the results as soon as the link is activated on the site. One should keep a close eye on the website for the details.

The CBSE CTET result 2023 official date has not been announced yet by the exam-conducting body, CBSE. The announcement will be available on the website – ctet.nic.in, therefore, candidates should keep updating it. Along with the results, the officials will also release the final answer key. The exact date is expected to be revealed soon for candidates.