DU Admissions 2023 Registration for PG Courses: Check DU SOL Website for Details

Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has officially started the registration for postgraduate courses for the year 2023-24. It is important to note that the DU Admissions 2023 registrations are taking place online and DU SOL is conducting it. DU SOL is famous for its distance education. It offers a wide range of programmes in courses like Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts (Hindi), Master of Arts (History), Master of Arts (Political Science), Master of Arts (Sanskrit), and Master of Commerce (MCom).

The DU Admissions 2023 registrations for PG courses are taking place on the website - soladmission.samarth.edu.in. Interested candidates are requested to go through the details on the website such as eligibility, application fees, etc. They can also contact the DU SOL officials for more updates on the DU admission registrations for PG courses.