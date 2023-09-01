The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 registration has officially started on the website for candidates. Interested candidates can now apply for the aptitude test on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Everybody should note that the registration portal will remain active for a certain period and it will close after the deadline. You have to fill out the form by the last date if you want to appear for the upcoming GATE exam. Candidates should know the important dates.

The GATE 2024 registration is taking place online. You have to go to the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in to find the registration form. Along with the application link, one can also check the GATE exam dates online and prepare accordingly. Any changes in the dates will be informed to the concerned candidates before the aptitude exam takes place.