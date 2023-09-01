The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 registration has officially started on the website for candidates. Interested candidates can now apply for the aptitude test on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Everybody should note that the registration portal will remain active for a certain period and it will close after the deadline. You have to fill out the form by the last date if you want to appear for the upcoming GATE exam. Candidates should know the important dates.
The GATE 2024 registration is taking place online. You have to go to the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in to find the registration form. Along with the application link, one can also check the GATE exam dates online and prepare accordingly. Any changes in the dates will be informed to the concerned candidates before the aptitude exam takes place.
The registration process is taking place online so that interested candidates can fill out the form easily and submit it. You have to keep your documents ready before filling out the form. Verify all the personal details you have entered before submitting the form to avoid any confusion later on.
GATE 2024: Exam Details
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is getting ready to conduct the GATE 2024 for candidates. The registration process for the same has already begun and you should fill out the form soon if you want to sit for the exam this year.
The GATE exam is scheduled to be conducted on 3, 4, 10, and 11 February 2023. The admit cards for the aptitude test are scheduled to be released on 3 January, for all candidates who will register by the last date on the portal.
Candidates should take note of the application fee that have to pay online before filling out the form. Your registration form will not be accepted without the fee.
GATE 2024 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the easy process you have to follow to finish the GATE 2024 registration online:
First, browse through the official GATE website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
Tap on the active link that states "GATE 2024 registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself and fill out the form carefully.
Upload the requested documents as per the measurement and pay the fee.
Click on submit to finish the process.
Download the GATE application form from the website and save a copy for the future.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)