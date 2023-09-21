AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration for Round 2 Begins; Important Dates

The Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has formally started the registration process for the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 on Wednesday, 20 September. Candidates who are interested in completing the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration for round 2 must check the official website – aaccc.gov.in. The application form is activated on the website so that candidates can register for the counselling process. One must go through the latest announcements on the website after registering.
Candidates are requested to complete the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration for round 2 by the official deadline. The important application dates are mentioned on the website – aaccc.gov.in. Interested candidates who could not take part in the round 1 counselling have another opportunity to apply for the course. You should fill out the form soon.
The AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration notification is released on the official website. You can check the home page and download the notification for your reference. The important dates are mentioned in the notification for interested students.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: Round 2 Details
According to the latest official details, the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration will take place from 20 September to 24 September. The deadline to submit the Round 2 registration form is 2 pm.
Candidates should note that the choice-filling and locking process will take place from 21 September to 24 September. Registered candidates should complete the steps carefully and on time to avoid confusion later on.
All the dates are mentioned on the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 schedule. You must follow the schedule to participate in the counselling process.
The seat allotment will take place from 25 September to 26 September. It is important to note that the seat allotment result will be announced on 27 September, for all registered candidates.
Candidates selected in the round 2 seat allotment list have to report to the allotted institutions from 28 September to 5 October.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration: How To Apply for Round 2
Here is the process you should know to apply for the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 online:
Visit the official site – aaccc.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states "AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Registration" on the home page.
Register yourself and login to fill out the form.
Fill in the personal details and upload the required documents. Pay the fee online.
Click on submit to finish the application process.
Download the application form for your reference.
