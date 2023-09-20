HPPSC Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Released At hppsc.hp.gov.in; Steps To Download

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC has released the admit card for the HPSC Mains exam 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Mains Entrance Examination 2023 has been scheduled for 26 to 28 September 2023. The examination will be conducted from 11 AM to 2 PM.

The official notification regarding the same reads as follows, “The e-Admit cards and instructions to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above-mentioned Examinations have been uploaded on the website of the Commission www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. and the candidates have also been informed through SMS /e-mail on their respective Cellular Nos./ e-mail ID (s) provided by them in their respective online recruitment application forms”.