GATE 2024 Registration To End Next Week: Check gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Exam Details

The online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024) is scheduled to end next week. All interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the aptitude test are requested to complete the process soon if they want to sit for it. It is important to note that the GATE 2024 registration is being conducted on the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. You can fill out the application form on the official website only.
The GATE 2024 registration window is open now and it is scheduled to close on 29 September. Interested candidates can learn more about the important dates and the exam schedule by going through the notification on the website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Registered students must stay alert if they want to know the latest announcements about the upcoming aptitude exam.
Once the registration window is deactivated by the exam-conducting body, no candidate will be allowed to submit their application forms. You have to submit the form by the mentioned deadline otherwise you cannot appear for the test.
GATE 2024: Complete Schedule
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the GATE 2024 registration is set to end on 29 September, however, the extended registration deadline is 13 October. The window will be closed after the extended deadline.
The IISc Bengaluru is ready to conduct the GATE 2024 exam for registered candidates. It is important to note that the exam is scheduled to take place on 3, 4, 10, and 11 February 2024. Any changes in the dates will be informed earlier.
The application fees for different categories of candidates are mentioned in the official notification. You must go through them before applying.
Your application form will be accepted by the exam-conducting body only when you submit the fee on time. Therefore, complete the process soon.
GATE 2024 Registration: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the easy steps to apply for the GATE 2024 online so you do not face any problems:
Visit the site – gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
The Registration Form link will be available on the home page and you have to click on it.
A new page will open on the screen.
Register yourself and enter the details to open the form.
Fill out the personal details and upload the documents.
Pay the required fee via the online portal.
Click on Submit once you are done.
Download a copy of the GATE application form.
