GATE 2024 Registration To End Next Week: Check gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Exam Details

The online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024) is scheduled to end next week. All interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the aptitude test are requested to complete the process soon if they want to sit for it. It is important to note that the GATE 2024 registration is being conducted on the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. You can fill out the application form on the official website only.

