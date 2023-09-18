AIIMS INICET Registration for January 2024 Session Begins; Important Dates Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS INICET registration for January 2024 has officially begun online for interested candidates. Eligible students can apply for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 session on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. One should take note of the AIIMS National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) registration dates and apply accordingly. All the important details are mentioned on the website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. Please remember the exam date.

