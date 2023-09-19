CAT 2023 Registration: Extended Deadline Ends Tomorrow; Know Exam Details Here

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 extended registration window is scheduled to be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, 20 September. Interested candidates who are yet to fill the CAT exam form must finish the process soon otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. It is important to note that the CAT 2023 registration is taking place on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Keep a close eye on the official site after filling out the form and stay updated.
The CAT 2023 registration window will be deactivated after the extended deadline, which is 20 September. No candidate will be allowed to apply for the admission test after Wednesday so you should finish the process soon. All the important dates and details are announced on the site - iimcat.ac.in. You should take a look at the schedule after applying.
Before starting the CAT 2023 form fill-up, make sure to keep your documents ready. You must create your registration ID and remember it for the future. Note down the admission test date and time if you are preparing to take it this year.
CAT 2023: Important Dates
According to the latest details mentioned on the CAT 2023 schedule, the extended last date to apply for the exam is Wednesday, 20 September, till 5 pm. The form fill-up page will close after the deadline and no further opportunity will be given to candidates.
Candidates who are registering for the exam should note that it is scheduled to take place on 26 November.
Students who have 50 percent marks or its equivalent CGPA in their bachelor's degrees can apply for the admission test. You can go through the eligibility criteria online.
Once the registration window closes, candidates will be allowed to edit their forms for a limited period. One should be alert and complete the process soon to avoid confusion later on.
CAT 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to finish the CAT 2023 registration online:
Visit iimcat.ac.in for the CAT 2023 form fill-up link.
Tap on the registration option and create your application ID.
Enter the registration details to open the form.
Fill out the application form and pay the required fee via the portal.
Download a copy of the CAT registration form for your reference.
You can also save a hard copy.