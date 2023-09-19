CAT 2023 Registration: Extended Deadline Ends Tomorrow; Know Exam Details Here

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 extended registration window is scheduled to be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, 20 September. Interested candidates who are yet to fill the CAT exam form must finish the process soon otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. It is important to note that the CAT 2023 registration is taking place on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Keep a close eye on the official site after filling out the form and stay updated.

