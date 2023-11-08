ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

GATE 2024 Correction Window To Open Soon on gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Check the Dates

GATE 2024 Application Correction Window: Know how to make edits to your form on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
GATE 2024 Correction Window To Open Soon on gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Check the Dates
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is getting ready to open the application modification window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 soon. The GATE 2024 correction window will be available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can make changes to their application form once the link is activated online. They should keep updating the site to know all the details about the application correction window.

According to the official details, the GATE 2024 correction window was supposed to be opened on 7 November, however, the date got delayed. Now, candidates have to wait for the GATE application modification window to open so they can make the necessary changes. Registered candidates should go through the details on the form carefully because this is the last time to make changes.

Also Read

CLAT 2024 Registration Last Date Today; Know How To Apply and the Exam Date Here

CLAT 2024 Registration Last Date Today; Know How To Apply and the Exam Date Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

You can take a look at the schedule and the important dates on the website to stay informed. Only the candidates who completed the registration process on time will be allowed to appear for the aptitude exam.

GATE 2024 Application Modification: Important Dates

According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the last date to complete the GATE 2024 application modification process is 11 November. The correction window will likely be activated today, Wednesday, 8 November, so registered candidates should be alert and keep a close eye on the site.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will declare the GATE admit card on 4 January 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 3, 4, 10, and 11 February. You can take a look at the exam dates and timings on the schedule and prepare for the test accordingly.

Also Read

KTET 2023 October Registration Starts Today, 6 November: Check Dates and Details

KTET 2023 October Registration Starts Today, 6 November: Check Dates and Details
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Once the application correction link is activated, registered candidates can log in to their accounts on the official website and make the required changes to their forms.

GATE 2024 Application Correction: How To Make Changes

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to finish the GATE 2024 application correction online:

  • Visit the site - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

  • Tap on the link that states "GATE 2024 Application Correction" on the homepage.

  • Key in your Registration ID and Password in the given space to login to your account.

  • The GATE 2024 registration form will open on your screen and you can make the necessary edits.

  • Click on submit and download the updated form for your reference.

Also Read

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 Exam Dates Declared on mahahsscboard.in; Details

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 Exam Dates Declared on mahahsscboard.in; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  GATE Exam   GATE 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×