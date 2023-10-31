JEE Main 2024 Registration Dates To Be Declared Soon; Check Exam Dates & Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to officially announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 registration dates for interested candidates. Applicants who are interested in sitting for the JEE Main 2024 exam are requested to stay alert and fill out the form on time. One should note that the registration dates will be announced on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once the exact dates are announced, interested candidates have to go through the details online.

The JEE Main 2024 registration will take place online only on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. You must apply for the entrance exam by the mentioned deadline on the schedule if you want to sit for the upcoming test. Interested candidates should note that the JEE Main exam dates are already announced by the exam-conducting body on the site.