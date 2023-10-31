JEE Main 2024 Registration Dates To Be Declared Soon; Check Exam Dates & Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to officially announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 registration dates for interested candidates. Applicants who are interested in sitting for the JEE Main 2024 exam are requested to stay alert and fill out the form on time. One should note that the registration dates will be announced on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once the exact dates are announced, interested candidates have to go through the details online.
The JEE Main 2024 registration will take place online only on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. You must apply for the entrance exam by the mentioned deadline on the schedule if you want to sit for the upcoming test. Interested candidates should note that the JEE Main exam dates are already announced by the exam-conducting body on the site.
The complete schedule will be available online so that interested candidates can go through it easily and prepare accordingly. You have to stay alert to know the JEE Main registration dates for the upcoming exam.
JEE Main 2024: Important Exam Dates
According to the latest official details announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE Main 2024 is scheduled to take place in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 24 January to 1 February. The second session will be held from 1 April to 15 April.
The registration process will begin before the exam begins. Candidates will be given a few days to fill out the JEE Main 2024 registration form and submit the fee online. The portal will be closed by the exam-conducting body after the deadline so you have to take note of the last date.
Candidates should keep updating the official website if they want to know the application dates. The NTA will announce the schedule in the next few days.
JEE Main 2024 Registration: Steps to Apply
Here are the steps you must follow to complete the JEE Main 2024 registration online, once it starts:
Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states "JEE Main 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Create your login credentials and remember them.
Fill out the JEE Main application form carefully.
Pay the required fee and tap on submit after cross-checking all the details.
Download a copy of the registration form for your use.
