IGNOU TEE December 2023: Application Date Extended To 15 October; Steps To Apply

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the time period, allowing students more time to submit their applications for the IGNOU December TEE 2023. The official notice has been released on the IGNOU's website at ignou.ac.in.

According to the schedule released, students have to submit the exam forms for the December 2023 Term-end Examination, for both ODL and online programs, by 15 October 2023. The students will not have to pay any extra fees for the extension.

IGNOU released an official notice on Twitter that read, "The last day for submitting the Online Examination Form for the Term-end Examination, December 2023, without late fees, is now extended to October 15, 2023, for ODL & OL (Online) programs."